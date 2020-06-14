Charity Ngwenya, the mother of Warriors and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, is continuously praying for her son and his colleagues to avoid relegation from the English Premier League.

The Claret and Blue will commence the restart of the English top flight after a three month Covid-19 enforced break when they host Sheffield United at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Dean Smith’s men are relegation-threatened; they are just 4 points above bottom-placed Norwich City is a fiercely-contested relegation battle and Nakamba’s mother is not taking any chances as far as the Premier League status of her son’s team is concerned.

“Obviously, as a family we don’t want his team to get relegated so we are expecting nothing short of a win on Wednesday,” Nakamba’s father Antony told The Sunday Mail.

“I have been speaking to the boy and I can tell he is very jovial. He is very excited with this return to action and he is eager to play again. He tells me his teammates are psyched up; they know this is a must-win game for them. He has been sounding very confident.”

“As usual, the boy’s mother has been praying a lot, she knows what’s at stake now. But the good thing is that Marve (Nakamba) is sounding confident and we can only hope for better fortunes,” he added.

