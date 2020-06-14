A pitch invader shockingly circumvented stadium security and made his way onto the field of play as Barcelona resumed their LaLiga title defence with a comprehensive 4-0 drubbing of Real Mallorca on Saturday.

No fans are allowed in the Spanish top flight as football returned after a three months break due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the man, spotting Leo Messi’s Argentina number 10 shirt, boldly stormed onto the pitch to take pictures with Barcelona stars before security caught him.

Arturo Vidal nodded the Catalan giants in front with just over a minute on the clock, rising to head home Jodi Alba’s cross to ensure the perfect start for Quique Sentien’s men.

Martin Braithwaite doubled Barcelona’s advantage minutes later, finishing off from a Messi assist, with VAR being called to determine if the goal stood following suspicion of handball in the buildup.

2-0 at half time.

Messi was the provider again for Barca’s third, chipping a pass over the top for Jodi Alba to finish.

The Argentine ace would round off the scoring in time added-on as the defending champions cruised to a comfortable win, opening up a five point gap at the summit of the table.

