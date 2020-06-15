Botswana have become the latest country in the Cosafa region to officially cancel their season before its end and declare Jwaneng Galaxy as champions for the first time.

Galaxy were one point at the top ahead of Opara United when the league was suspended in March due to the coronavirus.

The decision was confirmed by the Botswana Football Association on Sunday following an executive meeting.

“The BFA NEC has taken the following resolution unanimously that the 2019-20 Football season is concluded with the league tables as they are,” the FA said in a statement,

“The effect is that the team at the summit is crowned champions and the teams at the bottom of the table will relegate.”

The teams that will be relegated are Tafic Stars, Molepolole City Stars and Miscellaneous while Masitaoka and Sua Flamingo get promotion into the top-flight.

A committee will be formed to work out the promotion playoff between Mogoditshane Fighters and Nico United for the third spot.

Meanwhile, the BFA follows steps taken by Angola who also cancelled their season.

