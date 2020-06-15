Bidvest Wits’ new owners have confirmed that they will not retain the services of coach Gavin Hunt starting from next season.

Wits was bought by businessman Lawrence Mulaudzi who will rename the club Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila (TTM). The deal will see the buyer keep the majority of the squad but will not keep Hunt and staff members.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, TTM chief executive Sello Chokoe explained that the club will not be able to afford to pay the salary of the coach.

He said: “Coach Gavin Hunt is a highly respected and good coach, but unfortunately we won’t be able to afford him hence we said he can look for a job elsewhere.

“We will also not be taking any of the current staff members of Bidvest Wits because we have people who are currently working for TTM.”

Chokoe also said that they will allow players who have received offers from other teams in the PSL to leave, and they will be working with the current Wits management to finalise those deals.

“We bought the club with its players, and we are aware that there are those who already have offers. We will allow them to join teams of their choice, and we will be working with the current Bidvest Wits management to facilitate those deals.

“We can’t hold on to players. Some of them were on big salaries and if you consider that we have just spent a lot of money buying this club‚ we will let them go.

“Having said that‚ we are going to do everything in our power to assemble a good and competitive team for next season because we know what is expected in the PSL‚” the CEO added.

