Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says the club need to make Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang feel valued if they are to convince him to stay.

The 31-year old’s deal expires next year and he was quoted this week saying it is up to the Gunners to convince him to sign a new deal but it’s taking too long.

“We have many discussions with Pierre, with his family and his agent. I’m pretty positive we can find the right agreement for all parties,” Arteta was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

“It is our responsibility to make him feel this is the right next step in his career.

“In order to do that he needs to feel valued. He needs to feel like he belongs to us and we want him. He really needs to believe we can take this club forward in the way we want to do and he’s going to be a key player to do that.

“I’m extremely happy with how he’s performing and behaving. I have a really good relationship with him and we can discuss face to face a lot of things and I think he’s very happy at the club.”

Aubameyang has scored 61 goals in 97 appearances since joining Arsenal in 2018, leading to reported interest from top European clubs.

