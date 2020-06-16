SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has said the club needs a ‘minor miracle’ to win the league championship this season and in the coming campaigns.

SuperSport last won the title in 2010 when Gavin Hunt was still in charge.

“It will take a minor miracle,” Matthews told reporters on Monday.

“We are not there. It will take us producing a group of young, homegrown talent, all overachievers. It will take that for us to win the league because you got to go consistent for 30 games. Young players are not consistent.”

The Pretoria-based side, now coached by Kaitano Tembo, still holds a little chance to win the league this season as they trail leaders Kaizer Chiefs by eight points, having played two games before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Image: Online

Comments

comments