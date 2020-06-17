Marvelous Nakamba starts from the bench in this evening’s encounter against Sheffield United at Villa Park.

The match marks the return of the English Premier League after a three-month forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SuperSport TV will broadcast the game live on Channel 223 (SuperSport 3A). Kick-off is 7 pm Zimbabwean time.

Starting XIs:

Aston Villa XI: Nyland; Konsa, Hause, Mings, Targett; Hourihane, Douglas Luiz, McGinn; El Ghazi, Davis, Grealish.

Sheffield United XI: Henderson; Basham, Egan, Stevens, Baldock; Berge, Lundstram, Norwood, Robinson; McBurnie, Sharp.

Comments

comments