ABSA Premiership side Chippa United could reportedly face government wrath amid revelations that coach Rulani Mokwena breached lockdown regulations and conducted secret training sessions in Port Elizabeth.

Under level 3 of lockdown in the Rainbow Nation, clubs are not allowed to hold training sessions as the country’s football governing body SAFA, the PSL and Sports Ministry are still discussing the safety protocols for the resumption of football.

According to Times Live SA, the Chilli Boys have been training at Kings Beach in Port Elizabeth under the watchful eye of Mokwena in their own training clothes, not the club’s kit, as a way of disguising themselves.

The publication even quoted the club’s Chief Operating Officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi saying he will investigate the matter and whoever is found on the wrong side of the law will be punished.

