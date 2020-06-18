Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has insisted that David Luiz’s performance against Manchester City has not impacted the decision he will make about the defender.

The centre-back had a disastrous outing on Wednesday and made a defensive blunder that led to Raheem Sterling’s opener on the stroke of half-time before receiving a red card for hauling down Riyad Mahrez inside the penalty area four minutes into the second half.

His bad performance has attracted concerns from frustrated supporters who have called for Luiz to leave upon the end of his one-year deal on June 30.

Speaking after the game on SkySports, Arteta gave his verdict saying: “He (Luiz) has spoken in the dressing room. He is someone that is very honest and straightforward. I’m sure he will talk to you guys and explain his feelings.

“My opinion on David doesn’t change. It won’t change because he had a difficult performance tonight. This won’t change a thing for me, no.

“Whatever we decide to do, whatever we have decided to do in the past few weeks, we will keep it internal.”

Comments

comments