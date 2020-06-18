Charlton Athletic’s Macauley Bonne has revealed that he learned a couple of things from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette during a friendly match against Arsenal on 6 June.

The 24-year old Zimbabwean featured in the game which served as part of the preparations for both teams ahead of the restart of the campaign following a three-month-long coronavirus break.

Despite his side losing 6-0 in the match, Bonne told The Sun newspaper that he picked a few tips which he plans to use to help his team survive the relegation from the English Championship.

He said: “I watched Arsenal’s strikers and I saw why they are a level above.

“The one thing I really noticed from Aubameyang and Lacazette is they don’t waste any energy. They have an on and off switch.

“They can walk around watching the ball for two minutes but when it comes to them, ‘It’s bang, 100-miles an hour and the ball is in the back of the net’.

“I’ve been known to waste energy. I might run around like a headless chicken but I’m trying to make sure I’m working hard.

“Now I’ve realised it’s something I don’t always have to do. After watching them, I need to learn and save as much energy as I’ve got.”

Bonne added that he wants to follow in the footsteps of Jamie Vardy and Callum Wilson, who have completed the fairytale rise of non-league to the English Premier League.

The forward was playing Leyton Orient in the fifth tier before his transfer to Charlton in July last year.

He said: “The ambition for every kid is to play at the highest level one day, whether that’s with Charlton or another club.

“That’s my goal. If I’m given the chance, like I have been here, then I believe I’ll take it.

“I sit in the bath and watch Youtube videos of Vardy and Callum Wilson. They have gone from non-league to the highest level and it fuels me to say, ‘Why can’t it be me?

“I want to write a story like Vardy, I’m on my own journey and I don’t want to waste time.”

The striker who has one cap for the Warriors recalled how grew up on a council estate in Ipswich where he started playing football.

“I’ve still got a job to do at Charlton but the interest is flattering because I grew up on a council estate in Ipswich and used to play football on a basketball court with 30 mates.

“To go from that to being linked to Premier League clubs is overwhelming.

“Only a few years ago, I was playing at Maidstone, Maidenhead and Solihull Moors and grounds which didn’t even have stands so to play at the Emirates was an unbelievable experience.

“But it gave me a kick up the arse to think, ‘I want to be on that stage’.”

“Charlton were a Premier League club not so long ago and that’s the only direction I want to see us going – up.”

Comments

comments