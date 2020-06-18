Chelsea have completed a deal to sign striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig.

The club confirmed the news in a statement on their official website, saying: “Chelsea Football Club has reached an agreement with RB Leipzig to sign Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Blues, and will remain at the German club for the rest of the Bundesliga season. He will link up with his new team-mates in July, subject to passing a medical examination.”

Speaking after signing the deal, Werner said: “I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a very proud moment for me to be joining this great club. I of course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the fans, for four fantastic years. You will forever be in my heart.

“I look forward to next season with my new team-mates, my new manager and of course the Chelsea fans. Together we have a very successful future ahead of us.”

The German striker had been linked with a move to Liverpool before Chelsea jumped in for the deal, but the Reds withdrew from the talks after their offer was declined.

The EPL side is said to have suggested a reduced transfer fee below £30m from £50m, citing the impact that the coronavirus crisis is set to cause in the transfer market.

Comments

comments