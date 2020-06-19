Football agent Gibson Mahachi has revealed that five players have missed out on trials at South African clubs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with B-Metro, Mahachi said he had made the arrangement for players from Highlanders, CAPS United and Ngezi Platinum Stars.

He said: “By this time of the year, the South African Premiership, which is one of the many leagues that are in sync with the Fifa calendar, would have ended.

“It would be the ripest time for player movement and as such, I had arranged that five players from Highlanders, CAPS United and Ngezi Platinum Stars, that I cannot name for professional reasons, go for trials at various clubs in South Africa at the end of this month.”

Mahachi believes more inquiries will be made once the situation has stabilised.

“Covid-19 has negatively affected the football system of player movement. Inquiries on the players were made long back but it’s unfortunate that borders are still closed and that is beyond our control.

“However, I believe that more inquiries will be made soon after our league starts and soon after the borders open,” he added.

