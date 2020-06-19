Outspoken Warriors coach Zdravko Logarušic has revealed that he will cast his nets wider when selecting the Warriors squad as soon as football returns from the Covid-19 enforced break.

The Croat, who is still to oversee a single competitive game for the country’s senior men’s national soccer team since his appointment in January, says the global pandemic has made it difficult players hence those who would have rediscovered their form quickly will be called, regardless of whether they are ‘big name’ players or not.

“This (the Covid-19 crisis) is an unpredictable situation and we have to observe properly, we have to see which players can give results at the right time, at the right place,” Logarusic said.

“Names do not play football, now we have to see who adapts quickly to play international football and I hope those boys are professionals and I hope they kept themselves in the good shape and I’m very confident that with those type of players and talent at our disposal, we can produce results.”

The Warriors are second behind defending champions Algeria in the AFCON 2021 Group H qualifiers on four points from two games.

They were scheduled to play the Desert Foxes in back to back games in March before football was suspended due to the novel pandemic.

