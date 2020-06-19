Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter has been confirmed as the new head coach of Indian Super League side Odisha FC.

The club announced on Twitter saying: “Odisha FC is delighted to announce that Mr. Stuart Baxter has been appointed as the new Head Coach on a two year deal ahead of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League.”

Odisha FC is delighted to announce that Mr. Stuart Baxter has been appointed as the new Head Coach on a two year deal ahead of the seventh edition of the @IndSuperLeague. #OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame pic.twitter.com/B0fbaOAVYx — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) June 19, 2020

Baxter was last in charge of the South African national team after the end of 2019 Afcon tournament.

