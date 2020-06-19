South African PSL chairman Irvin Khoza has confirmed that they are in talks with four companies who have expressed interest in sponsoring the top-flight league.

The PSL announced earlier in the month that it is parting ways with the Absa Group at the end of this season after a 13-year partnership.

“We’ve got four companies at the moment (who want to sponsor the league),” Khoza told IOL without revealing the identity of the corporates.

“The economy is not in a healthy state, but we are trying to find the best ways to position our proposals. It is a very difficult one. Having said that, we are working very hard (towards finalising a deal).

“At the moment though our main focus is on how to restart the season. Remember, we still have to finish the old season before we can say too much about the new season. Right now, we are waiting for the government to give us the go-ahead.”

Bidvest Group and DStv are reported to be leading the race to clinch the sponsorship deal while betting firm Betway is also in the picture.

