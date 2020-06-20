CAF has confirmed that it will not hold the 2021 Afcon qualifiers during the August/September international break as they feel it will be too early to restart the games.

The football body suspended all international matches due to the coronavirus pandemic and provisionally set to resume the qualifiers in August after the situation had stabilised.

The proposed scheduled would have seen matchday 3 and 4 played between 31 August-8 September with the penultimate and final rounds set for October.

But in an interview with Cameroon’s Radio Sport Infoto, Caf’s acting Secretary-General Abdel Bah announced that the qualifying campaign will now return in October and complete in November should everything goes according to the plan.

He said: ”We no longer include September in the strategies because it will be quite complicated to have the teams travel from one country to another as early as September.

“We remain very attentive to the development of the health crisis. If we cannot catch up with Nations Cup qualifying in October and November, we’ll need to think of another plan.”

Meanwhile, Caf is still prioritising a January start for the 2021 Afcon finals despite ongoing uncertainty because of the pandemic. The tournament will be held in Cameroon.

