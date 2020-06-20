Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho believes the penalty conceded by his side in their 1-1 draw with Manchester United was not a correct decision.

With Spurs leading 1-0 courtesy of a Steven Bergwijn first half goal, substitute Paul Pogba surged into the area late on before he was brought down clumsily by Eric Dier and referee Jon Moss pointed to the spot.

Bruno Fernandes stepped up and converted from 12 yards to salvage a point for Ole Gunner Solskjaer‘s men but Mourinho felt hard done by the decision.

“I think difficult to find the word, I have to try to find a nice word – a strange penalty because the team was so compact, so well organised,” the Portuguese tactician said in his post-match interview.

“For me its not a penalty. Paul Pogba did his job. That is it. I think Jonathan Moss was also trying to do his job the best he could. I think the VAR is a different situation,” he added.

