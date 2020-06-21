Willard Katsande has revealed about the influence the late Edzai Kasinauyo brought in his career and how the former agent changed his life.

Kasinauyo, who died in June 2017 aged 42, was Katsande’s agent and facilitated the former Warriors captain’s move to Kaizer Chiefs from Ajax Cape Town in 2011.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Katsande said: “If it wasn’t for him I would not be where I am. Yes, some people might say it’s your talent, but who made it possible?

“How much talent has been lost in the bush without being explored?

“If you look at me, Khama, Evans Rusike, Blessing Moyo, Oscar Machapa, Gilbert Mapemba and many other players who came through him, we knew we had to work hard in order not to disappoint our mudhara.

“He was professional and would always get straight to the point and tell you baba what you are doing is not right. He would not gossip behind your back.”

Katsande also revealed how the late agent made him believe that it’s possible to reach the levels of Tinashe Nengomasha at Chiefs.

“He made me believe in my abilities, and when he told me that I could command the Kaizer Chiefs jersey after Tinashe Nengomasha, I looked myself in the mirror and thought maybe this guy is just flattering me, but he kept on inspiring me and made me realise that I am good,” the midfielder added.

Comments

comments