CAF have picked Knowledge Musona’s best goal in international football as the football body celebrates the forward’s 30th birthday today.

The Warriors captain has scored twenty goals in thirty games for the national team.

And according to CAF, his only goal at an Afcon tournament which came against Tunisia in 2017 stands above all in his international career.

They captioned the video: “Happy birthday to Zimbabwe’s captain Knowledge Musona 🥳

Musona scored 20+ international goals for the ‘Warriors’, but this one was 🔥”

Here is the goal:

