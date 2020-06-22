Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has blasted the talk that referees always favour his side to win matches.

The gaffer was forced to comment after Barcelona defender Gerard Pique suggested that the decisions were going Madrid’s way after their 3-0 win over Valencia, in which Rodrigo Moreno had an opening goal ruled out.

Speaking after Madrid’s 2-1 victory at Real Sociedad on Sunday to climb on top of LaLiga, Zidane says it annoys him to hear such suggestions after reporters asked him about three decisions that went their way against Sociedad.

“It annoys me that at the end of the day people are only talking about the referees as if we did nothing out on the pitch,” Zidane told a virtual news conference.

“But we cannot control what people will say. We win matches on the pitch and that’s what we did today. It was a deserved victory.”

Madrid opened the scoring through Sergio Ramos’ penalty after a contentious foul on Vinicius Jr while Sociedad had an Adnan Januzaj strike ruled out for a positional offside against Mikel Merino.

Karim Benzema then doubled Madrid’s advantage in the 70th minute after controlling a cross with the top of his arm, the goal being awarded following a VAR review.

“I didn’t see the plays but I’ve been told the penalty decision was correct and that Benzema’s goal was legal,” added Zidane. “I don’t get involved in controversies because that’s the referee’s job. I just want to think about our deserved victory.

“I would prefer to talk about football and the match, I can’t say anything else about the other things.”

