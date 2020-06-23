Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) director-general Prince Mupazviriho has said that the Barbourfields will be designated to host low-tier games such as those featuring the country’s national youth teams like the Young Warriors.

The government has been helping to upgrade the Bulawayo venue to meet international standards, but it will not be able to host the national team again.

According to Muparizviriho, the idea to make the ground a second-tier venue follows after noting that the facility was too old for expansion.

“You know that it is one of the stadiums built in the early 1950s and its expansion will change some of its structural issues and that has got some challenges,’’ he said as per the Herald.

“We went there last week and we agreed with the Bulawayo City Council on what needs to be done.

“I must highlight this is an old facility and there is a limit to what can be done with such an old facility.

“So, the agreement that we had, as a board, and which CAF has confirmed receiving the correspondence, is that there are certain low-tier international tournaments which can be hosted there.’’

Mupazviriho added that they will build a new stadium in the City of Kings.

He said: “The best for Barbourfields is to have a new stadium because we cannot continue demolishing its structures.”

