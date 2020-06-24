Chippa United will look for a new coach after the executive opted not to renew Rhulani Mokwena’s contract.

Mokwena was loaned to the Chilli Boys by Orlando Pirates until the end of the current campaign. His appointment followed after the South African top-flight club parted ways with Zimbabwean gaffer Norman Mapeza in March.

Mapeza had only taken charge of the team for five months.

Chippa COO Lukhanyo Mzinzi told P.E-based newspaper Herald that the club has decided not to enter further negotiations with Mokwena whose short-term contract expires on June 31, meaning there will be a new coach on the bench when the season resumes.

Mzinzi said: “In the midst of uncertainty and in spite of everything including the announcement by the sports minister [Nathi Mthethwa], we as a club were uncertain as to when we will return to play.

“His (Mokwena’s) representatives kept enquiring to make sure they were certain about his future, we needed to let them know.

“So we let them know about our decision to allow the coach to return home to Orlando Pirates.”

Mokwena had only taken charge of one game before the season was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

