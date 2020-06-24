Tapuwa Kapini has celebrated his wife, Sandra’s birthday with a touching message posted on Social Media.

The former Warriors captain posted on Twitter saying: “Happy birthday wife, wish u many more and more stay blessed amai vavana vangu, thank you for everything my love [sic].”

Sandra is the younger sister of former 1998 Soccer Star of the year and ex-Warriors captain Ephraim Chawanda.

The couple has been together for fifteen years and has three children – two girls and one boy.

Tapuwa Kapini with his wife Sandra on their wedding day in March.

They recently formalised their marriage with a white wedding that was held in Johannesburg, South Africa where they are based. The ceremony was attended by just over 60 people.

