Zifa has revealed that they are now waiting for CAF to come and inspect the National Sports and Barbourfields stadiums after submitting a preliminary report for both venues.

The continental banned the grounds from hosting any international game due to their poor state.

Renovations have been carried since March, and the association believes the stadiums are now in a position to pass the next inspection and gets approval to host the Afcon and World Cup qualifiers on home soil.

However, Barbourfields will only be designated to host low-tier games such as those featuring the country’s national youth teams like the Young Warriors.

The Bulawayo venue will not be able to meet international standards as the facility is now too old for expansion.

Zifa’s statement on CAF’s next inspection on the National Sports and Barbourfields Stadiums:

ZIFA sent the preliminary reports for both stadia to CAF, which also serve as an invitation for a follow-up inspection to the first phase carried out in March 2019. CAF had set the period between 15 June and 15 July as the time for follow-up inspections but may have to delay due to COVID-19 lockdowns in many countries.

While NSS can be refurbished to earn the right to host senior team games, Barbourfields has structural limits which cannot be circumvented. The latter will still be renovated in the frame of hosting other international matches.

Even though electronic access controls and individual seats are yet to be installed at the National Sports Stadium, other areas related to medical services, media, dressing rooms, sanitary facilities and pitch condition are now in line with minimum requirements.

