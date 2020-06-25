Anderlecht have agreed to extend Knowledge Musona’s loan deal at KAS Eupen.

The Zimbabwean striker will stay at the club on a season-long loan.

Eupen confirmed the news in a statement on Thursday.

“Zimbabwean international Knowledge Musona will continue to play for KAS Eupen in the coming season,” the club said.

“KAS Eupen has agreed with the RSC Anderlecht and Knowledge Musona to extend the loan of Knowledge Musona.”

Musona first joined Eupen for the second half of the season at the beginning of the year.

His campaign there was cut short after the championship was officially halted due to the coronavirus crisis. The 30-year old had played seven games and scored two goals.

Meanwhile, the deal puts an end to speculation that the Warriors captain was returning to South Africa.

