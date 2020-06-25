Warriors goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has revealed how he used his first sign-on-fee on the start of his professional career in Division Two.

The 30-year old told Soccer Laduma that he gave all the money to his mother as an appreciation for raising him as a single parent after his father passed away.

He said: “I remember my first sign-on, I gave it to my mom. And then the salary, I had to buy my clothes, my football boots and a pair of gloves.

“Growing up, being raised by a single parent, it was difficult, so I just told myself that my first signing on fee, I’ve gotta give it to my mom, as a way of [showing] appreciation for what she’s done for us as kids.”

Chipezeze is now playing for Baroka FC in the South African top-flight. He has also been captaining the side since the start of this year.

Comments

comments