Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Willard Katsande has urged the Amakhosi fans to have faith in them as they resume their ABSA Premiership title chase.

Yesterday, South Africa’s Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa confirmed the government had approved PSL’s protocols for the season’s restart after a three-month break due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Kaizer Chiefs were four points clear at the summit of the table ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns and Katsande has spoken of the Chiefs players’ mindset ahead of the resumption.

“Focusing on your path – I think that’s the most important thing. The guys are calm, we’re not even talking about others doing this and that,” Katsande told Kaizer Chiefs TV.

“We are only focused on our job, having fun and working hard, and listening to what the coach wants us to do.”

“What we can just say to the supporters is, ‘Just keep calm and have belief. Have faith in us. We still have control, and we’re still going to have control until the finish line,” added the Zimbabwean midfielder.’

Comments

comments