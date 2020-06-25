The Zambian Super League is set to resume after the country’s president Edgar Lungu allowed the return of sports disciplines in his national address on Thursday.

The league, along with several football campaigns across the globe, was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus crisis.

Lungu said the guidelines for the restart have been drawn.

“Guidelines for all sports disciplines to follow as they consider resuming sports activities have been developed…,” he said.

“The Ministry of Health, Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development and the Ministry of Local Government would be inspecting sports arenas to ensure they are ready for action.”

According to the Zambian FA, games are expected to resume next month behind closed doors with the football body closely working with the authorities in ensuring that matches are played in conditions prescribed by health authorities.

Meanwhile, the football season in Angola and Botswana have already been cancelled as the authorities in those countries don’t feel it’s safe to finish the campaigns.

