A dark cloud hung over the local football fraternity yesterday following news that Dynamos assistant coach Biggie Zuze had died.

The 55-year-old succumbed to the struggle for breath at HighGlen Clinic before he could be transferred to Harare Hospital in what is arguably the most appalling calamity to hit local football so far this year.

Veteran broadcaster Charles Mabika’s post on Twitter sums up Zimbabweans’ reaction to Zuze’s death.

“I am totally speechless and shocked at the passing on of a midfield legend – Biggie Zuze earlier today. Afeter a great playing career “Bindura Part 1” has gone too soon . . . he still had a lot to ffer to the younsters as a coach and father figure. Go well buddie,” he wrote.

“Those of us who grew up in Shamva and learnt in Bindura even if we supported Caps United were also made proud by Biggie and Garikai Zuze at Dynamos. Our home boys doing us pride out there. We grew seeing Kuda a good and young footballer as they come. Rest in Power Biggie Zuze,” noted one Innocent Isaac.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders relased a statement on their website mourning Zuze.

“In Zuze, football has lost a true sportsman and football teacher with a keen eye for young talent and youth football development. May his Blue and white Soul Rest in Peace,” read part of the statement.

The late coach’s funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

