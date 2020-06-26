ZIFA president Felton Kamambo made a huge stride towards developing football at grassroots level when he paid 2 years rent for Kotwa Academy players.

The Harare businessman, who took over at 53 Livingstone Avenue from Phil Chiyangwa in 2018, also handed out two sets of kits, 15 match balls and beds for for rooms at the Mashonaland East Academy.

“We want football to be played here,” Kamambo precisely said at the handover.

Kamambo is perhaps having his best time as the helm of the country’s football governing body after he oversaw a debt-clearing exercise for which he was hailed by many.

