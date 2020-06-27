Teenage Hadebe will make his second successive start in the Yeni Malatyaspor first XI in today’s game against Fenerbahce.

The Zimbabwean defender made his first appearance since the restart of the Turkish League following a three-month-long break. He played the entire minutes but was booked in the 79th minute.

Today’s game will mark his 18th start in the league and his 22nd overall appearance of the season.

Kick-off is at 5:30 Zim time.

Fenerbahce XI: A. Bayindr, N. Dirar, S. Aziz, L. Gustavo, Hasan Ali, Jailson, O. Tufan, D. Turuc, G. Rodrigues, M. Ekici, V. Muriqi.

Malatyaspor XI: F. Farnolle, S. Aytac, T. Hadebe,A. Mina, I. Chebake, A. Acquah, R. Yalcin, M. Yildirim, G. Tore, U. Bulut, K. Hafez.

