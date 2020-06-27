Former Netherlands international Arjen Robben has announced his return to playing football, having announced his retirement last year.

The 36-year-old hung his boots at the end of the 2018/19 season, ending his time also with German giants Bayern Munich.

He will make his comeback with Dutch Eredivisie club FC Groningen.

Robben made his debut as a 16-year-old with the Dutch club, before signing for PSV Eindhoven in 2002.

