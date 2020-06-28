Terrence Dzvukamanja and MacClive Phiri’s futures are hanging in the balance following the sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzhivhandila (TTM) early in the month.

The new owners of the club have now explained how they will deal with the contracts of the players in the event that they don’t join other clubs.

The likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto have already agreeing to join Orlando Pirates, and a few others are close to joining Mamelodi Sundowns.

Speaking to KickOff.com, TTM CEO Sello Chokoe said they look to retain about ten players from the Wits squad and sell the rest.

He said: “Obviously, we cannot despise the whole team because it will be difficult to start from scratch, so you need to have at least a few players that have been playing together and understand each other for some time.

“And then we reinforce them with a few players that we had from the GladAfrica [Championship], from our old team and also the other players that we recruit from the GladAfrica teams that we feel are good enough to play in the PSL.

“So we will keep eight to ten players with the previous team. Fortunately, when you look at the log you can see that we will participate in the MTN8.

“So I think that’s something that we need to build on for the whole of this season. We don’t want to be a relegation type of a team, where you know every year you struggle like most of our counterparts in Limpopo.”

