The South African Premier Soccer League has identified the venues for the remaining part of the 2019-20 campaign.

The season has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus crisis, and plans are underway to resume the action.

According to reports in the south of Limpopo, the remaining games in the top two divisions – the Absa Premiership and the NFD – will be played at a single central location over a course of weeks in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng.

The exact base of each league will be decided at a board of governors conference on Tuesday. The meeting will also discuss the start of the next season.

The developments follow after the South African government has approved PSL’s protocols for the season’s restart. Players and non-playing staff have already undergone the first round of coronavirus testing.

