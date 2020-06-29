Barcelona are planning to sack their coach Quique Setien unless the team improves on its results and win La Liga title or Champions League this season, according to Goal.com.

Setien took the hot seat in January as a replacement for Ernesto Valverde. He signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Camp Nou side.

But results and performances have not improved since his arrival, and the Barca chiefs are losing confidence in him. The players have also turned against the gaffer due to “confusion at his tactics and unhappiness at his comments in the press”.

The Catalans recently surrendered their top spot to rivals Real Madrid and are two points behind.

What could save Setien’s job, however, is ending the season as La Liga or Champions League winners.

Barcelona’s European campaign will resume with a round of 16 second-leg clash with Napoli in August, having drawn 1-1 in the first game before the cup was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

