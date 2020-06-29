Arthur and Miralem Pjanic have reportedly signed their contracts with Juventus and Barcelona, respectively, with both teams expected to make an official announcement regarding the midfielders on Monday.

According to Goal.com the players underwent medicals on Sunday before signing the deals.

Juve needed to release Pjanic in swap deal after noting that they would struggle to pull off an expensive transfer due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Serie A club will pay Barca an extra €10m ($12m) for Arthur, 23 who signed a five-year deal which will see him earn a basic salary of €5m per season, going up to €7m (£6m/$8m) with bonuses.

