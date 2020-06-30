Chippa United have appointed Mbuyiselo Sambu as an interim coach after the club parted ways with Rhulani Mokwena.

United announced last week that they are not renewing the contract of Mokwena when it expires on June 30.

The club has put academy team coach Sambu in charge while the management looks for a suitable person who will guide the team in the remaining part of the season.

Speaking to Port Elizabeth-based newspaper, The Herald, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Lukhanyo Mzinzi said: “We are still looking for a coach. Sambu will be the coach in the interim as we are still busy with our search.”

Asked if Chippa had considered enticing Gavin Hunt or Benni McCarthy to the club, Mzinzi said: “No, it’s not a matter of that [money], but it has to do with the technicality.

“I can tell you now Benni is in Scotland. There is a travel ban, so he is just out of our radar.

“With Gavin Hunt, I am sure he is still focusing on finishing the league with Wits.”

