Following the announcement by Chippa United that they have parted ways with their coach Rhulani Mokwena, another South African top-flight side could follow suit in the coming days.

AmaZulu are expected to announce the departure of suspended coach Jozef Vukusic after the two parties met last week.

The Slovakian gaffer was placed on a ‘special leave’ by the club in March just before the COVID-19 induced break. The suspension of his duties followed a poor run which left the team in the second position from the bottom with 23 points in 24 matches.

A fallout with the players is also said to have contributed to Vukusic’s fate.

Reports in South Africa suggest that Ayanda Dlamini will continue as the caretaker coach when the season returns from the coronavirus break.

Dlamini has already taken charge of the team, engineering a rare victory over log leaders Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

The triumph was Usuthu’s first in the encounter in thirteen years.

