The EPL has confirmed the date when the 2019/20 league champions, Liverpool, will be presented with the trophy.

The Reds sealed their first title triumph last week when they attained an unassailable lead at the top with seven games to play.

Following the release of the final fixtures of the season, the winners will lift the EPL trophy in their last game of the campaign on Wednesday, 22 July. The encounter will be against Chelsea at Anfield.

This fixture was moved to a midweek date due to the Blues’ involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals on Sunday, 19 July.

Sadly, no fans will be allowed in the ground because of the coronavirus crisis.

Kick-off time is 21:15 and SuperSport TV will broadcast the match live.

Comments

comments