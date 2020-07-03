A Facebook user has used Willard Katsande’s picture to lure people to his fake investment scheme which promises new members lots of money after a few weeks of joining.

The user, whose name on the social media platform is Che Tebatso Uhuru, identified Katsande as Mr Chauke from Limpopo Province in South Africa.

In the post, Tebatso Uhuru said the person joined his WhatsApp stokvel and is now enjoying his investment by driving a Range Rover.

“This is Mr Chauke from Limpopo. He joined my WhatsApp stokvel last week, now he’s owning a brand new Range Rover. Wanna earn more? Text me on 0678849028,” he captioned.

The picture in question was uploaded by Katsande on Twitter last week.

The less you reveal,the more people can wonder. Boss Ya Mboka Kitoko Makasi. Saturday swag 🔥 is here#selfconfidence pic.twitter.com/jwND2ubyF9 — Willard Katsande (@WillardKatsande) June 27, 2020

