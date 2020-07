Manchester City have confirmed Leroy Sane’s move to German champions Baryen Munich.

The 24-year-old leaves the Etihad after making 135 appearances across all competitions, scoring 39 goals and providing 45 assists.

“Leroy Sane has left Manchester City to join Bayern Munich on a permanent deal,” read a statement on the club website.

Sane joined City from Shalke in 2016.

