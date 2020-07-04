The Zifa executive board will meet the PSL Medical Committee today for crucial discussions on the return of football in the country.

The game has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the football authorities had set August/September as the possible period when the season can start.

The medical committee, which is mapping the way forward towards the safe return of football, is set to present their findings to the ZIFA Competitions committee at the meeting. The board is chaired by doctor Edward Chagonda.

A decision is expected to be made regarding the next season but it now looks unlikely for the campaign to start in the coming month or two. This is revealed in the report which noted that several clubs might fail to meet Fifa and World Health Organisation’s requirements to resume action.

Some of the recommendations made include PCR tests. The testing kits cost US$65 each, and this means the whole team would need at least US$10 500 to conduct the coronavirus tests every week.

