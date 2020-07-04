The country’s football flag-bearers across the globe are in action for their respective sides this weekend and here is what to look forward to.

Tendayi Darikwa is still waiting for his first appearance for Nottingham Forest this season in the English Championship.

The right-back has not featured for Forest this season as he was out with a knee injury before the Covid-19 crisis brought football to a halt but it appears he is available for selection as the club highlighted on their match preview that there are no injury concerns ahead of the match against Derby County.

However, it will be up to the coach to conclude whether the player is now match-fit or he still needs more time to wear off the rust.

Tino Kadewere is set for another start for Olympique Lyon after an impressive debut when they play fellow Ligue 1 side Nice in a friendly tonight.

The 24-year-old scored four goals for his new side in another friendly match against Port Valais last Wednesday.

Marvelous Nakamba and Aston Villa resume their fight for survival in the English Premier League when they travel to Anfield for a date with champions Liverpool tomorrow.

The midfielder has failed to maintain consistency and sometimes finds himself on the bench. He played in the team’s previous outing against Wolves but his performance was subpar.

In Turkey, Teenage Hadebe is a doubt to start in Yeni Malatyaspor home game against Genclerbirligi. The defender picked a minor groin injury last weekend and was expected to be on the sidelines for a week or two.

