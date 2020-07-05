Xavi Hernandez has delayed his return to Barcelona after he extended his contract with Qatari club Al-Sadd until June 2021.

The 40-year old has been heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou since moving into management last year and speculation intensified in the past few weeks with reports suggesting he could take over from underfire Quique Setien at the end of the season.

Confirming the new deal on the Al-Sadd’s Twitter account on Sunday, Xavi said: “Happy to renew my contract with #AlSadd, I’m working with the club’s management during the current period on a number of issues, including the renewal of Akram Afif’s contract, and signing foreign players to replace Gabi and Marco Fabian”.

Despite the Xavi’s decision to remain in Qatar, Barca could still end up bringing back him after the club’s next presidential elections in mid-2021.

