Log leaders Real Madrid and defending champions Barcelona resume their LaLiga title race with two difficult fixtures today.

Zinedine Zidane’s men, who are four points clear at the top of the table, travel to San Mamés for a date with Athletic Bilbao in the afternoon kick off while Quique Setien’s Catalans face Villareal later at 22:00.

For the second consecutive game in LaLiga, Madrid are without Belgian winger Eden Hazard, a move Zidane continues to insist is ‘just a precaution.’

Barcelona have no injury problems and will be hoping Madrid slip up and they take advantage of it to brighten the chances of defending their title.

The build up to the today’s clash has been marred by well-documented off field problems, notably rifts between players and the coach, as well as uncertainty over the future of captain Lionel Messi, setbacks which they (Barcelona) have to cast a blind eye on if they entertain any chances of getting a positive result.

Both games will be live on SuperSport 7.

