Zimbabwean defender Jordan Zemura has been handed a new contract at Bournemouth.

The 20-year old who features prominently for the club’s U21 team signed a one-year contract extension along with other fifteen academy players.

Bournemouth’s U21 coach Shaun Cooper told the club’s website: “The players we have kept and the ones who have progressed from the under-18s all have the potential to impact the first team further down the line.

“We wouldn’t have taken any of them if we didn’t feel they had the opportunity to progress. But, of course, everybody’s development moves at a different speed.

“Some might be knocking on the door two or three years down the line and, for others, it might be sooner.

“We definitely think all of them have the ability and potential to put themselves up for consideration.

“First and foremost, our priority is to try to prepare players for this club and get them to suit the manager’s requirements.”

Zemura has trained with Eddie Howe’s first-team squad and came off the bench during the 3-0 win over Lyon in a pre-season friendly at Vitality Stadium in August 2019.

He went on to start for the Cherries’ first two group games in the U23s’ Premier League Cup in 2019/20, featuring against Nottingham Forest and Stoke City.

