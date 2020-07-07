The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is reportedly in disagreement with former Warriors coaches Norman Mapeza and Kalisto Pasuwa over the mode of payment to be used for their outstanding dues.

Mapeza and Pasuwa are owed a reported US$245 000 and US$103 000 respectively and according to The Herald, the pair is in despute with ZIFA because the country’s football governing body wants to pay the ammounts in the local RTGS currency instead.

Contacted for a comment on the issue, ZIFA spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela said that is a matter which cannot be discussed publicly, in respect to the confidentiality of the people in question.

The Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board has embarked on a debt clearing exercise which has seen them paying ZW$10 million to various creditors.

