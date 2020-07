Here is the team news for tonight’s Premier League clash between hosts Aston Villa and free scoring Manchester United at Villa Park.

Aston Villa: Reina, Konsa, Hause, Mings, Taylor, Douglas Luiz, McGinn, El Ghazi, Grealish (c), Trezeguet.

Manchester United: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Linderlof, Maguire (c) Shaw, Matic, Pogba, Greenwood, B. Fernandes, Rashford, Martial.

The match will kick off at 21:25 live on SuperSport 3.

