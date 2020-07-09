AmaZulu’s Butholezwe Ncube says he wants to join the list of Zimbabwean players who have left a mark in the South African Premier Soccer League.

The midfielder arrived at Usuthu in 2016 when he signed from Tsholotsho but is yet to make a big impact owing to several injuries. He has made just over sixty appearances across all competitions for the club.

In an interview with Daily Sun, Ncube said he is targeting to reach the bars reached by his fellow countrymen like Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat and Tinashe Nengomasha, who became household names in the PSL.

“Now that I am coming back from an ankle injury, I will make sure that I will perform well for the team,” he said. “I would like to win a cup with the club.

“I want to be one of the best players in the PSL. I want to do more for the team. I would be glad and blessed if I win trophies with Usuthu.”

Meanwhile, Ncube and his AmaZulu teammates returned to training this week after the SA Government allowed clubs to resume the action after a four-month coronavirus-imposed break.

Comments

comments