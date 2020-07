Warriors vice captain Alec Mudimu finally made his Sherrif Tiraspol debut when they edged FC Sfintul Gheorghe in Moldovan league last night.

The 25-year-old versatile defender moved to the Moldovan side from Wesh out Cefn Druids last year and the Covid 19- enforced break had prolonged the wait for his first official match as the league was suspended.

“Happy to finally get my first start for the team and most importantly we got the important 3 points,” he posted on Twitter after the game.

